REOPENING COLORADOSee which national parks in the state are allowing visitors again
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Cory Gardner, Face Masks


(CBS4) — Taiwan has donated another 10,000 N95 face masks to Colorado. Sen. Cory Gardner has been working with Taiwan to get important personal protective equipment to our state.

(credit: CBS)

“I am grateful to our friends in Taiwan and the strong relationship with Colorado that allows us to work together to beat this pandemic,” Gardner tweeted Wednesday.

Last week, Colorado received a shipment of 200,000 surgical masks and more than 2,000 thermometers from Taiwan.

(credit: Colorado Office of Emergency Management)

RELATED: Sen. Cory Gardner Secures Millions Of N95 Masks From Taiwan

Taiwan is sending a total of 2 million N95 face masks to the United States.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply