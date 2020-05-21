Comments
(CBS4) — Taiwan has donated another 10,000 N95 face masks to Colorado. Sen. Cory Gardner has been working with Taiwan to get important personal protective equipment to our state.
“I am grateful to our friends in Taiwan and the strong relationship with Colorado that allows us to work together to beat this pandemic,” Gardner tweeted Wednesday.
Last week, Colorado received a shipment of 200,000 surgical masks and more than 2,000 thermometers from Taiwan.
Taiwan is sending a total of 2 million N95 face masks to the United States.