SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County has petitioned the State of Colorado for a variance to reopen businesses in their county. Their request has not been addressed by the state.

Under the variance, if granted, local restaurants will be allowed to reopen as early as May 21. Lodging, including hotels, motels, timeshares, and short-term rentals, would be allowed to open on June 1.

“Our community has done a remarkable job of reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in a news release. “The data we have on hospitalizations, positive tests and other indicators reflect Summit County residents’ commitment to everyone’s health and safety. So we’re now in a position where we can take another set of steps down the path toward stabilization and recovery.”

The new rules would allow restaurants to allow indoor seating at 50% capacity. For both indoor and outdoor seating, tables must be placed 6-8 feet apart. Bars will not be open, but bar seating will be allowed only at 50% capacity. Patrons would be required to wear masks when speaking with staff and at all times not seated at their table. Wait staff would must wear masks, and would be screened daily for symptoms.

For lodging, all business would be required to place signs on the property to instruct guests on physical distancing and common area face covering procedures. Staff would be screened daily for symptoms. Housekeeping services would be completely suspended. Instead, a fresh change of linens and towels would be supplied to each room. Guests would be given sanitation wipes and solutions. Summit County Public Health would recommend businesses wait 24 hours after a guest departs to allow staff in a room, and 72 hours between guests in any given room or rental.