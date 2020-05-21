



– Colorado’s safer-at-home guidelines discourage traveling more than 10 miles from where you live during the coronavirus pandemic. When that restriction opens up, there could be a lot of options with major bargains.

“It looks like when Americans get back to traveling, they will do so by road trip, and they will travel domestically,” said Pauline Frommer from frommers.com and Frommer Guidebooks.

She says with low gas prices and hotel bargains; the road trip will be an inexpensive getaway.

“It should be a dirt cheap vacation, absolutely, and the United States has such wonders and such great things to see,” she said.

Frommer cautions to check with National Parks before you leave to make sure they’ll be open and what services will be available once you get there.

“The problem with some national parks is they’re seasonal. And the seasonal workers used to be housed in dormitories, which they can’t really do this season, so a lot of the services you’re used to at National Parks may not be there,” she said.

To stay healthy, Frommer suggests packing hand sanitizer and downloading apps from major gas station and restaurant chains so you can easily do touchless payments.

And be prepared in case your road trip turns into an adventure.

“It means maybe packing a tent because you may be you may find it easier to find a place to tent than you will to find a hotel room,” said Frommer.