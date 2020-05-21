BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Someone called 911 saying a paraglider had crashed in unincorporated Boulder County. Witnesses say the paraglider was 50-100 above the ground when he went straight into the ground.
The 27-year-old man from the Denver area crashed near Wonderland Lake at about 12 p.m. Witnesses said it appeared that the paraglider was making a turn when the right wing collapsed, causing him to go straight into the ground.
He had injuries to his left arm, ribs, and had difficulty breathing. He was wearing a helmet, which likely saved his life.
A nurse who was in the area responded and rendered aid until rescuers arrived. Personnel from Boulder Mountain Fire were the first official rescuers on scene and provided medical care to the injured man.
“Volunteer rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived and did a 75-foot litter evacuation uphill back to the top of the ridge, then a 100-foot sidehill evacuation down to a waiting ambulance,” officials stated.
Paramedics with AMR ambulance then provided additional medical care and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.