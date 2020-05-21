Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in its history, the Great American Beer Festival will not take place as an in-person event in 2020. Organizers of the annual Denver festival announced the cancellation on Thursday, saying instead of serving up beer at the Colorado Convention Center in September, they will offer an immersive online experience on Oct. 16-17.
The Colorado Convention Center has been designated as an alternative care site during the coronavirus pandemic and organizers say that simply makes the festival unworkable.
The three day event is the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S. and draws beer lovers from around the world. Last year it featured 4,000 beers from 800 breweries across 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska.