



— Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a free, drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at the Pepsi Center on Friday. Gov. Polis said getting tested is “free, easy and quick.” He urged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

“Forget about those early days where you saw several hour waits in line, you’ll be in and out 15-20 minutes at this testing site and others,” Polis said. “If you have symptoms, cough, a fever. We want you to be tested.”

The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. No appointment is necessary but you are asked to register online.

“If you cannot make it to the Pepsi center, or have problems with transportation, or you, you are so symptomatic that you cannot leave your home. We invite you to call 311 for further assistance and we will utilize another way of testing mobile or another health care provider to help you get tested,” said Murphy Robinson, Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety.

