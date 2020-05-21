DENVER (CBS4) – The 2020 Denver Auto Show has been canceled, for the first time in 44 years. The event in usually held in the Colorado Convention Center, but even if social distancing restrictions are in time for the August event, the facility has been transformed into an alternate care site for people recovering from the coronavirus.
The event was initially scheduled April 2-5, and then postponed to August.
The Denver Auto Show is the largest annual consumer event at the Colorado Convention Center.
“Unfortunately, Colorado Convention Center management has informed us the site remains on standby as an alternative care facility for COVID-19 patients until possibly the end of 2020, forcing the cancellation of this year’s Auto Show,” organizers stated.
The next Denver Auto Show will take place March 24 – 28, 2021.