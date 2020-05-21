



– Walmart has partnered with the eTrueNorth lab, along with state and local officials, to provide two new drive-through testing sites in two Denver suburbs. Stores in Aurora and Westminster will host the testing.

Parking lots at the Walmart at 14000 E. Exposition Avenue in Aurora, and the Walmart at 7155 Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, will be home to the testing sites. Appointments are required and those seeking a test must first qualify for eligibility. Eligibility and appointments are available here.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Fort Morgan during this unprecedented time,” Ryan Irsik, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Colorado, said in a news release. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Starting Friday, May 22nd, the sites are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. On Memorial Day, May 25th, the sites will be closed but will open on Tuesday, May 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. before continuing the regular schedule.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 1-800-635-8611.

Those being tested are asked to stay in their cars and wear a mask. Eligibility and ID will be checked before the self-administered test is given out. There is no walk-up testing available. Medical professionals will monitor the test to make sure it’s done correctly. Results will then be sent to those being tested. Testing is not available inside the stores.