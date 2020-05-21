ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Courtland Sutton has been named to CBS Sports Top 25 NFL Players Under 25. Sutton ranks 22nd on the list.

The Denver Broncos receiver is one of just three receivers to be recognized, along with A.J. Brown of the Tennesse Titans and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It comes as no surprise that the top three players are quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), and Deshaun Watson (Texans), respectively.

In two NFL seasons, Sutton is averaging 57 catches, 908 receiving yards, and five touchdowns per season. In 2019, despite playing with three different quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock), Sutton still managed career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (1,112), and touchdowns (six).

Towards the end of the 2019 season, Sutton was receiving double coverage from most teams. This season will be different, as teams will have to also contend with Denver’s first round pick, Jerry Jeudy and second round selection, KJ Hamler. Additionally, Noah Fant will also have a year under his belt. Opposing defenses will have no choice but to respect all of Denver’s weapons and not focus solely on Sutton. The result should be a breakout season for the receiver in year 3.