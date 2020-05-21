Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University will start testing workers and residents in dozens of long-term care facilities for the next 8 weeks. The hope is to create an early warning system to prevent outbreaks at those facilities.
CSU is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to facilitate the testing. CSU’s veterinarian laboratory will process the human tests.
More than half the COVID-19 deaths in Colorado have been among people who live in those dense group settings.