BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Class of 2020 in Summit County was the guest of honor for a graduation parade down Main Street in Breckenridge. The high school seniors have done a lot to keep their community safe, like forgoing prom, spring sports, and commencement ceremonies.

The socially-distant motorcade procession was filled with graduates in their caps and gowns. They waved to spectators who lined the street to celebrate them.

A Flight for Life helicopter even buzzed the parade.

“Our school’s put a lot of work into this and so has our community, they haven’t given up. We’ve done the Adopt-A-Senior and now this and we’re going to have a great graduation. It might not be traditional, but I think it’s going to be well worth our time and well worth everything that we’ve worked toward,” said Summit County High School senior Logan Simpson.

Summit High School’s virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled for Saturday.

