CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Civil Air Patrol delivered much-needed supplies to rural areas on Thursday. A Denver-based stuffed animal manufacturer and a pilot teamed up to make sure Colorado’s rural communities have the supplies they need to battle COVID-19.

Lt. Col. Chad Grondahl had an early morning. He picked up the load of PPE from Centennial Airport that need to be delivered quickly to Alamosa and Pagosa Springs hospitals.

Going by plane was the obvious choice, “The ability to deliver things is much faster by air.”

Grondahl is a volunteer pilot with the Colorado branch of the Civil Air Patrol. They have been flying missions to rural Colorado delivering masks, hand sanitizer and handmade masks throughout the pandemic. On Thursday, one of the things he delivered are masks made by Brenna Deutchman’s company Whimsical Whiskers.

“I employ local refugees as well as other local seamstresses and we’re all out of work due to COVID,” said Deutchman.

Usually her company makes stuffed animals but because of COVID-19 sales have suffered.

“I’m usually traveling the country selling these little guys so I should be in Phoenix right now at the Phoenix comic con but we all know how that’s going,” said Deutchman.

Deutchman received funding from the Colorado Health Foundation and Gates Family Foundation to make masks. She says it has helped her and her employees stay working plus it’s a great way to help out. Now all they have to do is be airlifted to Western Colorado.

“It’s so awesome, we’re so grateful to the Civil Air Patrol,” said Deutchman.

Grondahl says the mission means a lot to him too, “It’s really fulfilling to volunteer for a need that’s in the community.”

This is just one of the missions Civil Air Patrol is flying during this pandemic. They are also planning to bring some donated food to Colorado’s communities in need, as well.