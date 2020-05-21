LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The owners of an early learning center that remained open during the coronavirus pandemic is appealing to state and federal authorities for help. Despite being able to stay open, it’s been tough for Stepping Stones in Littleton.

What’s going on inside the center sure looks a lot like school. A teacher read to the children about the virus.

“So, coronavirus, I am cousins to the flu and the common cold,” the book explained.

While regular schools are shut down, this private early learning center and others are considered essential businesses.

But times are difficult financially. Ashley Henshaw is a co-owner of Stepping Stones in Littleton.

“It’s kind of up to the parents or us to and in other states they are providing assistance directly to the center,” Henshaw said.

The number of children here has plunged during the pandemic from around 110 a day to 45.

Room occupancy must be kept below certain sizes. Parents on furlough or working from home sometimes want to save money on daycare. But Henshaw hopes their children will return.

“I don’t think a lot of parents can do their work while holding a 9-month-old or if they have a video call.

This early learning center has received some economic relief funds, but needs more to keep this place going and keep it safe.

Amy Tampa noted, “We’ve kept it clean, we’ve kept it safe, we’ve kept it uninfected.”

Many other day cares have closed during this difficult time.

The teacher assured the children, “We’ll take good care of you we will keep your safe.”