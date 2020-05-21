Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews let a grass fire that spread to a wood pile near Interstate 270 and York keep burning on Thursday afternoon. What started the fire is being investigated.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews let a grass fire that spread to a wood pile near Interstate 270 and York keep burning on Thursday afternoon. What started the fire is being investigated.
The fire started as two separate grass fires near the wood supply overnight. Strong winds pushed the fires together and onto private property where giant piles of wood caught fire.
It took crews about five hours to get the fire contained. There are large plumes of smoke rising from the blaze that can be seen by drivers along I-270.
Crews are keeping an eye on the fire and letting it burn itself out.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.