DENVER (CBS4)– The unveiling of Colorado’s Fallen Heroes memorial was set to happen on Saturday, a project that was put in motion in 2007 when state lawmakers passed a bill to have one constructed. Now with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the dedication and so many other tributes to our fallen have been put on hold.

Rebecca Kim was one of hundreds of Gold Star families planning to attend.

“It’s been 17 years but there’s not a day we don’t think about him,” she said.

Kim lost her brother, Cpt. Russell Rippetoe in 2003 while he was serving in Iraq.

Looking for a way to honor his memory, she started volunteering her time with those behind The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Foundation.

“He was a ranger like my father, he was a great guy he would be really proud of this memorial,” Kim said.

In November 2019 they broke ground on the project that had been years in the making. It was set to be done just in time for the annual Veterans Memorial Day tribute, a ceremony bringing hundreds of Gold Star families together.

“There’s just no way, we have other guests and to get about 400 people distanced, it’s impossible,” Director Louetta Smith said.

Smith says the decision to cancel the event that has been held for two decades was not made lightly.

“It’s extremely important for the Gold Star families to be around other gold star families because they are the only ones that really understand,” Smith said.

They have since found new ways to honor those fallen heroes, sending personalized cards to each family as well a flag tribute setup outside of the venue where the event would normally be held.

Kim says not having either of the events will certainly be a change, but now they will have a space to go where they can remember and honor those they’ve lost, on any day.

“I think it’s amazing I know my brother will never be forgotten and I hope that other Gold Star families feel the same,” Kim said.

Many also think of going to Fort Logan to honor the fallen on Memorial Day, according to the National Cemetery Administration they will not host any public events this year, that includes placing flags at the gravesites. However, the staff will have a wreath laying ceremony that they will share online.