BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A teacher in Boulder went the extra mile to see her students during remote learning. Eighty-two miles to be exact.

Boulder Country Day School teacher Amanda Demler biked to all of her students’ homes- 13 in all.

It took the third grade teacher seven hours of riding to visit everyone.

Delmer said she wanted to show her students they can do great things even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her students were very excited to see her. They made signs and chalk drawings to welcome her.

