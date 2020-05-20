WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning in effect for much of Colorado until 9 p.m.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Botanic Gardens announced it is gradually re-opening to the public — and told visitors to be ready for new rules and restrictions.

(credit: botanicgardens.org)

“We look forward to welcoming you back!” officials stated. “But it is only with your cooperation as a visitor that we can succeed in this re-opening.

Denver Botanic Gardens York Street will open with capped numbers and timed tickets on Friday, May 22.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms’ re-opening is yet to be determined.• You must purchase a ticket or make a member reservation online for a specific date and time to visit either location. Tickets will not be available onsite.

Visitors will not be allowed entry without adequate face covering.

Please practice social distancing – staying at least six feet away from visitors not in your party.

A cherry blossom tree at the Japanese garden in the Denver Botanic Gardens (credit: Peter Pereira)

Member fob access at Cheesman Gate remains closed at this time.

Access to buildings will be limited to restrooms only; outdoor drinking fountains will not be accessible. Mordecai Children’s Garden remains closed.

The Hive Garden Bistro will be open, with in-person and online ordering available, but with no deck seating.

