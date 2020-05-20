DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Botanic Gardens announced it is gradually re-opening to the public — and told visitors to be ready for new rules and restrictions.
“We look forward to welcoming you back!” officials stated. “But it is only with your cooperation as a visitor that we can succeed in this re-opening.
Denver Botanic Gardens York Street will open with capped numbers and timed tickets on Friday, May 22.
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms’ re-opening is yet to be determined.• You must purchase a ticket or make a member reservation online for a specific date and time to visit either location. Tickets will not be available onsite.
Visitors will not be allowed entry without adequate face covering.
Please practice social distancing – staying at least six feet away from visitors not in your party.
Member fob access at Cheesman Gate remains closed at this time.
Access to buildings will be limited to restrooms only; outdoor drinking fountains will not be accessible. Mordecai Children’s Garden remains closed.
The Hive Garden Bistro will be open, with in-person and online ordering available, but with no deck seating.