Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will discuss how Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is going in a news conference at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Wednesday afternoon.
DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will discuss how Colorado’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is going in a news conference at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion on Wednesday afternoon.
Polis is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it on CBS4 as well as on CBSN Denver with coverage anchored by Andrea Flores in the CBSN Denver studio.
Colorado remains under a statewide safer-at-home order due to the virus. There have been more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado since the outbreak began.