(CBS4) — The Senior Hub has been providing meals for seniors in Adams and Arapahoe counties for 30 years. But the need for food has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.
“40% of people we have at food banks these days have never been to a food bank before. So the need is really high,” said Tania Baxter, Senior Solutions Director for The Senior Hub.
To help, the organization started what’s called Market Night, which takes place in the Water World parking lot on Wednesday nights. People can drive up and receive a box of fresh produce free of charge. There’s also dairy products, vitamins, and dog food for families who need it.
Even though The Senior Hub is putting on the event, it’s open to people of all ages.
“We worked with a lot of the local farmers to try and get mostly organic produce for people. I think it’s important especially during this time that everyone remains as healthy as they can. Providing them with healthy fruits and vegetables is really important to us,” said Baxter.
Rita Marquez said she’s grateful for the free food.
“I was excited because it was the produce I was really wanting the most,” she told CBS4.
Market Nights will continue every Wednesday through July. The event goes from 3-6 p.m. in the Water World parking lot. For more information you can visit: https://seniorhub.org/