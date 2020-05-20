Teens Looking For Summer Jobs Could Get Paid For Virtual Training, Work ExperienceAs more coronavirus cancellations are announced, the list of summer job opportunities for teenagers gets shorter and shorter. Denver Economic Development & Opportunity hopes to provide teens and young adults with virtual job training and a $1,000 paycheck.

9 minutes ago

Senior Organization Feeding People Of All Ages During PandemicThe Senior Hub has been providing meals for seniors in Adams and Arapahoe counties for 30 years. But the need for food has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.

18 minutes ago

COVID Consultants Help Companies Reopen With New Safety MeasureThe COVID Consultants have only been open several weeks, but the team has already helped businesses from restaurants to gyms.

23 minutes ago

Colorado’s Colleges And Universities Face Cuts Due To CoronavirusColorado’s colleges and universities are facing about a 5% reduction in state funding.

27 minutes ago

Gov. Polis To Announce New Large-Scale Testing SiteThe announcement will be at the Pepsi Center but there's no official word yet if that will be the new testing site.

29 minutes ago

Colorado Has 3 Potential Cases Of New Coronavirus-Related Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children“Families and parents should be on the lookout for this," said Dr. Reginald Washington.

32 minutes ago