



— The investigation into the disappearance of 49-year-old Susanne Morphew continues, with investigators following up on tips — and holding her home.

“…the house continues to be held by law enforcement during this open investigation through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated that it is not unusual in these types of investigations to start at the home and extend outward, in an effort to seek clues surrounding the disappearance.

“The Morphew residence is just one of many areas of focus as part of this open investigation at this time,” officials with the sheriff’s office stated.

As of Wednesday, May 20, investigators had received approximately 200 tips reported to the designated phone line for information about Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 10. Her husband was in Denver, her family says, and a neighbor reported Morphew missing when she didn’t return from her bike ride.

Morphew’s bicycle was recovered, along with an additional “personal item.” Investigators have not described the personal item or released information about the condition of the bike. Sheriff Spezze did say he believes it is unlikely that Morphew was attacked by an animal.