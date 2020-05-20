



– The City of Aurora will begin accepting applications May 20 from residents in need of assistance meeting their monthly lease payments because of financial hardships experienced during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Rental Assistance Program offers up to two months of rental payments to qualifying residents.

The Rental Assistance Program is open to Aurora residents who meet the following requirements:

Household income is 100% or less of area median income, who do not receive other public housing support vouchers, and have a current lease in place in the city of Aurora

Must have experienced a loss of income or employment, or incurred medical expenses, due to COVID-19. (Mortgage assistance is not available through this program.)

Officials say the Rental Assistance Program and the city’s Mobile Food Pantry, which also launched May 20, are a direct response to the needs of the community.

“While the threat of eviction has been lessened because of action by the state during this pandemic, there remains widespread concern over long-term housing security with people falling behind on their rental payments,” said Jessica Prosser, manager of Community Development. “The city of Aurora hopes this program can provide some relief, security and hope for those who have experienced so much hardship because of COVID-19.”

Rental Assistance Program funds will be distributed directly to landlords/property managers and cannot exceed fair market rent as established by U.S. Housing and Urban Development. At least $620,000 will be available for the program initially, coming from block grants and from the House Aurora Partnership, a partnership of the city of Aurora and community organizations that works to keep people in their homes when facing the threat of eviction or to facilitate the transition out of homelessness.

Applications will be available starting May 20. Apply at AuroraGov.org/RentAssist.

Residents with questions regarding the program or who need accessibility or Spanish-language assistance with the application can contact 303.739.7937 or coa-rentassist@auroragov.org.