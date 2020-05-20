DENVER(CBS)- Good news and bad news in the weather center for Wednesday. The good news is it won’t be as hot as that record setting high of 92 on Tuesday! A cold front will bring high temperatures down by about 5 to 8 degrees across the state. With highs on the eastern plains mostly in the 80s with 70s and 60s for the mountains and western slope.
The bad news is two fold. With the approaching front the gusty winds will make a return by afternoon where some spots could see wind gust of 30 to 45 mph from time to time.
This return of the wind will also keep the fire danger high for more than half of the state with another Red Flag Warning posted from just west and east of Denver into western and southern sections of the state.
The other part of the bad news scenario is the chance for thunderstorms over the eastern plains. Some of the storms may be severe by late afternoon. Meaning strong winds and possible hail at least quarter size.
Behind the front even cooler temperatures are expected for Thursday as more 70s and 60s take over the state.