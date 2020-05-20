



– The Northglenn City Council passed a resolution that requires face masks while in public. The resolution was passed on Monday night.

The resolution states, “all persons ages 3 and above, who are medically able, when entering, or waiting in line to enter, businesses and government facilities within the City of Northglenn that are open to the general public are hereby ordered to wear non-medical cloth face coverings that covers their nose and mouth to reduce community transmission of COVID-19 and protect the health of workers, residents, and visitors of the City from potentially infected members of the public.”

The city council decided to pass the measure based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Tri-County Health Department that state transmission for COVID-19 is through respiratory droplets that people expel when they breathe, cough or sneeze; people can be infected with COVID-19 and be asymptomatic but still be contagious; people can be infected and contagious 48 hours before developing symptoms when they are pe-symptomatic.

“I think the evidence is clear that wearing a face covering offers protection against the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Meredith Leighty in a statement. “I am very pleased our council chose to pass this resolution, and am confident our community will support this measure that protects the health of residents, essential workers, and especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

The City of Northglenn gave away free masks last Saturday and plans to provide more face coverings to residents at no cost in the future. Residents are asked to visit www.northglenn.org for the latest information.