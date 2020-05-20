MISSING KIDSPolice in Colorado Springs are looking for two children who were last seen at 7 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two children have gone missing in Colorado Springs and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for them. Noah Wyhe, 10, and Alexus Garcia, 13, were last seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Alexus Garcia and Noah Wyhe (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Their last known location was the 400 block of Crestone Lane, according to police.

Garcia was described as 5-foot-3, weighing 100 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket. Wyhe was described as being 4-foot-10 with an average build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey shirt, teal shorts and a jacket.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

