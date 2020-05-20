



– Colorado health officials say they have identified three potential cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the state. The syndrome, which is abbreviated as MIS-C, appears to be related to COVID-19 and has been reported in other parts of the United States and across the globe. It affects young people and teenagers (and in a few cases people as old as 20) but is so far very rare.

“We are casting a broad net to look for this inflammatory syndrome here in Colorado and we have found three potential cases which we have reported to the CDC for further review,” State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday during a news conference at the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion.

Health officials said they can’t discuss the specifics of the three potential cases due to patient privacy laws but they said they were all patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now working with doctors across the state to educate them about MIS-C so they can identify any other potential cases.

Kids with this syndrome get sick very quickly. Doctors say call your pediatrician if you notice warning signs.

“These children are presenting with very high fevers, usually for multiple days, with evidence of a high degree of inflammation in their bodies and involvement in multiple body systems,” Dr. Samuel Dominguez of Children’s Hospital Colorado said. “Most of these patients have gastrointestinal complaints consisting of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and sometimes diarrhea … low blood pressure and inflammation of the heart muscle.”

