



– The city of Aurora is teaming up with Aurora Interfaith Community Services to distribute 1,000 free boxes of food weekly with a new mobile food pantry. Manager of Community Relations Claudine McDonald told CBS4’s Mekialaya White leaders recently conducted a survey during COVID-19 recovery and found the biggest issues that people are struggling with include unemployment, rental assistance and access to food.

McDonald knew they could help in a tangible way, once seeing those needs.

“It’s unfortunate that people are concerned in 2020 about feeding their families. And this isn’t a new concern. It’s making our headlines right now and we have to be cognizant of what the issues are,” she said.

The first event is Wednesday, May 20, at Aurora Central High School, 11700 E. 11th Ave., with the next occurring Wednesday, May 27, at Hinkley High School, 1250 Chambers Road. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. each day and last until 1 p.m., or until all food has been given out.

If you are driving to the mobile food pantry, you’re asked to remain in your car and wait your turn in line; do not park and leave your vehicle. You will be asked to show an ID and fill out some paperwork via tablet. Volunteers will then load boxes into your car for you.

There will even be walk-up social distanced services for those experiencing homelessness. McDonald says it’s all about eliminating barriers. “There are so many barriers already and so we want to make it so people have access to food.”

The city is also looking for different partners to continue their efforts. To learn more about additional dates for the mobile food pantry or help out, visit AuroraGov.org/MobileFoodPantry.

