WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A landspout caused damage in Weld County.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a barn that appeared to have its roof ripped off.
Sheriff Steve Reams said the barn was in the area of County Road 47 and Highway 392.
CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said there were at least two or three landspouts in Weld County Wednesday evening.
A LOT of people in Weld County saw landspouts tonight. From what we can tell, there were at least 2-3 of them and one may be responsible for minor damage (but no injuries). Regardless, a memorable night for many!#cowx #4wx
📷s: Leonardo Molina, Brian Ream, Dave Thursh, Joe Szasz pic.twitter.com/XgApIHkNYK
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) May 21, 2020
Several CBS4 viewers captured photos of landspouts.
Joe Szasz was near Highway 85 and 11th Avenue in Greeley, and took this photo looking east — at about 7:05 p.m.
Leonardo Molina sent CBS4 this shot of the landspout in the Galeton area.
No injuries have been reported.
