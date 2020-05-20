CBSN DenverWatch Now
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A landspout caused damage in Weld County.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a barn that appeared to have its roof ripped off.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

Sheriff Steve Reams said the barn was in the area of County Road 47 and Highway 392.

CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said there were at least two or three landspouts in Weld County Wednesday evening.

Several CBS4 viewers captured photos of landspouts.

(credit: Joe Szasz)

Joe Szasz was near Highway 85 and 11th Avenue in Greeley, and took this photo looking east — at about 7:05 p.m.

(credit: Joe Szasz)

Leonardo Molina sent CBS4 this shot of the landspout in the Galeton area.

(credit: Leonardo Molina)

No injuries have been reported.

PHOTO GALLERY: Landspout Tornadoes Spin Through Weld County

