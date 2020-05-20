Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The site of the former Colorado State University football stadium in Fort Collins will no longer be turned into a new neighborhood. On Tuesday night, the city council had a tied vote, 3-3, against rezoning the stadium property.
The tie vote does not allow the measure to advance further.
CSU had selected a developer last summer to build up to 700 single-family homes. The first vote on rezoning last December passed 4-3.