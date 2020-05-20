



– If you’re feeling lonely and disconnected during isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. And now there’s a way to chat with someone who knows exactly what you’re going through during these trying times.

Mental Health Colorado created the ‘In This Together’ initiative to connect people. You can now sign up to receive a call and just chat with someone.

“As a society, we shouldn’t have settled on the term ‘social distancing,’ which is the exact opposite of what’s best for our mental health right now,” said Mental Health Colorado President & CEO Vincent Atchity in a statement. “What we need is social closeness, solidarity, and support. In This Together is a way to create a little bit of social contact, all over the state, with a friendly phone call.”

Additional Information from Mental Health Colorado:

The purpose of In This Together is to provide social connectedness by phone, not to provide mental health services. Those who are more seriously concerned about their own mental health should call the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

LINK: In This Together