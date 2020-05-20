Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police have arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing Tri-County Health Department offices. Daniel Pesch faces three charges, including a felony count of criminal mischief.
Pesch is accused of breaking windows, spray painting vulgarities and leaving harassing notes that were related to the department’s coronavirus stay-at-home order and the shutdown of small businesses.
Aurora police says Pesch has a history of similar crimes in Denver — especially around the Auraria Campus.
In a post on Facebook, Pesch allegedly told Tri-County Health Department “Hope you’re enjoying putting small business under. Enjoy the broken windows assholes.”