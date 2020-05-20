



– While now may not be the best time to travel, it may be the best time to buy your airfare. That’s because after millions of people stayed at home for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, the travel industry is changing.

“If you have any reason to fly in the next six to 12 months, get your tickets now because they are going to soar,” said Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of www.frommers.com and the Frommer Guidebooks.

She warns the days of dirt cheap airfare will soon be behind us.

“In order to implement social distancing, airline execs have told their investors in recent calls, that they will be capping the number of people on each flight and charging as much as 50% more per ticket to afford to do that,” said Frommer.

She also points out that most airlines quietly did away with the policy which kept the middle seat vacant and she says, get ready to pay more for everything.

“Expect more fees, in fact, a week after they got the bailout, American Airlines upped its baggage fee,” she said.

“I think we’re going to see fee after fee after fee because the bailouts were given with absolutely no strings attached to protect consumers, sadly,” said Frommer.