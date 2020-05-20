GOOD QUESTIONCan coronavirus be transmitted through mosquito bites?
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Open Space is no longer taking any new campground reservations. Those new reservations have been suspended until further notice.

(credit: CBS)

People who already have reservations can keep them.

RELATED: Most State Camping Areas Open To The Public – With Restrictions

Jeffco said camping is taking park rangers away from other essential duties.

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:59 am

    There is plainly a crisis of leadership at Jefferson County Open Space and the buck stops with Director Tom Hoby — time for him to step down.

    Reply

Leave a Reply