JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Open Space is no longer taking any new campground reservations. Those new reservations have been suspended until further notice.
People who already have reservations can keep them.
Jeffco said camping is taking park rangers away from other essential duties.
There is plainly a crisis of leadership at Jefferson County Open Space and the buck stops with Director Tom Hoby — time for him to step down.