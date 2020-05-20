DENVER (CBS4) – Ikon Pass is extending its spring promotion for the 20/21 season through June 16. Ikon Pass holders can take advantage of a $200 discount, with prices starting at $799.
Last year, the discount for Ikon Pass holders was $100. This year, the discount also doubled for Ikon Base Pass holders.
Winter Park Resort is also extending its spring pass savings to June 23. Both Ikon and Winter Park previously added Adventure Assurance to all pass purchases to help ease the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions and changes.
Early purchase benefits made available to 20/21 Ikon Pass holders include:
- Double renewal savings – due to the shortened 19/20 winter season and to provide some value back to Ikon Pass holders, renewal discounts have been doubled, resulting in up to $200 off an Ikon Pass
- Adventure Assurance – 20/21 Ikon Pass holders have the choice to defer adventure to the following season for any reason with no fee
- Zero-Interest Payment Plan – Four easy payments with only $199 down, now available through July 31, 2020
- Child Pass Promotion – Purchase up to two discounted Child Ikon Passes or Child Ikon Base Passes for children ages 5-12 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass or Adult Ikon Base Pass. New renewal discounts apply.
- Two New Destinations: Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York
- Extended deadlines to get the lowest price available – until June 16, 2020
The Ikon Pass offers access to 43 destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The pass is a collaboration between Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Windham Mountain, Thredbo, Mt Buller, Niseko United, Valle Nevado, and NZ Ski.
For more information, visit www.ikonpass.com.