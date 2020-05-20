AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora hosted a food drive on Wednesday. The response was much more than what was expected. If you were on time or even a little bit late, you probably left empty handed because they ran out in just 20 minutes.

Lines of cars snaked around Central High School and police shut down some of the surrounding streets.

One person who received a box was Brent Booker, “Oh, I haven’t opened it up yet. It’s like a Christmas treat.”

Booker showed up almost an hour early, but he wasn’t alone. Cars lined up around Aurora Central High School, waiting to get their boxes.

“At first it didn’t seem like it, but then after about 45 minutes the line was down the block,” said Booker.

Aurora police even had to shut down the streets because so many people showed up. Booker said it is because a lot of people need help.

“Some of the cars had multiple families and they took care of the multiple families. Some people were feeding five children.”

Claudine McDonald with the City of Aurora says they handed out 1,000 boxes of food before running out, but it still wasn’t enough.

“We got through all of our food within 20 minutes. So there’s definitely a need and we are out of food already,” she said.

Brent said he feels lucky because getting a box is a huge help.

“One, it’s psychological. You know what I mean? To know that other people care about you, and then the food itself is going to get you through several days.”

He hopes the people who missed out Wednesday can get what they need next time. He offers this advice, “Come a little bit early, be prepared to take a survey and just enjoy it.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s drive the next one will be May 27 at Hinkley High School. The city plans the food drives once a week through the summer.

They said it is probably a good idea to arrive early. On the other hand, if you are able to help, the city is taking donations to make sure that no one goes hungry this summer.