ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The 2020 Arapahoe County Fair has been cancelled.
“It’s unclear that COVID-19 concerns and public health orders will have abated enough by late-July to make it safe to hold such a large public gathering at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds & Events Center,” officials stated.
The fair was scheduled for July 23-26. Officials said they are finalizing details of hosting a limited 4-H competition and conducting a virtual junior livestock auction.
Last year’s Arapahoe County Fair hosted a record number of visitors—more than 27,000 attendees across the four-day event.
The Board consulted with the County’s Fair management team—as well as with the Tri-County Health Department, the County’s Office of Emergency Management, and event experts, before making the decision.
“Establishing the necessary social distancing requirements within the midway, the ticketing booths, the food and beverage booths, as well as in spectator areas, proved to be unworkable given the constraints of the site,” officials stated.
Officials said cancelling the event was a difficult decision — but their first concern was the “health and safety of Arapahoe County Fairgoers.”
“The potential health risks to our staff, volunteers and the general public still are too great to allow us to commit to holding this very large gathering in July,” said Arapahoe County Board Chair Nancy Sharpe. “The Arapahoe County Fair is a 114-year-old community tradition, one we treasure. The sacrifices we are all having to make through this unprecedented health crisis are profound.”
Last year’s Arapahoe County Fair hosted a record number of visitors—more than 27,000 attendees across the four-day event.
“But we will get through this together – and the Fair will return with ‘Fair Fun for Everyone’ in 2021” Sharpe said.