ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a chance to own a piece of Colorado history. After 42 years, the “Pali Lift,” or Pallavicini chairlift, is being retired and Arapahoe Basin is auctioning off the first four chairs for charity.
The proceeds from the first three chairs will go to nonprofits in Summit County that are focused on the coronavirus pandemic.
The money from the fourth chair will go directly to A-Basin employees with medical bills.
The other 100 chairs will be sold for $2,500 plus tax.
Additional Information From A-Basin:
Anyone interested in buying a chair must first purchase a ticket to get on an interest list. If they are chosen from the random selection process, they will then be able to buy a chair. Joining the interest list costs $50 and can be done from June 1-22. A portion of proceeds from that initial, $50 fee will be donated to the Summit County Cares Emergency Fund, which is run by the Summit Foundation and is dedicated to COVID-19 response.
