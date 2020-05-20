Colorado Respiratory Therapist Heads To Navajo Nation To Fight CoronavirusAfter months of treating patients in Greeley, this nurse is traveling to the Navajo Nation.

Section Of Boulder Creek Closed Due to OvercrowdingAfter footage showed Boulder Creek crowded the city has decided to shut down access in certain sections.

Own A Piece Of A-Basin History, Bid On A Chair From The Pali LiftAfter 42 years, the "Pali Lift," or Pallavicini chairlift, is being retired and Arapahoe Basin is auctioning off the first four chairs for charity.

Teens Looking For Summer Jobs Could Get Paid For Virtual Training, Work ExperienceAs more coronavirus cancellations are announced, the list of summer job opportunities for teenagers gets shorter and shorter.

Restaurants Work To Rearrange Seating To Meet Distancing RequirementsThey may to have to do some rearranging at the Grande Station on Main Street in Littleton, if they want to meet the requirements to reopen this summer.

State Approvies Variance For Denver Botanic Gardens To ReopenThe Denver Botanic Gardens will be allowed to reopen after being granted a variance by the state.

