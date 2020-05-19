AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – According to court documents, witnesses say 28-year-old Kelvin Watson was no stranger to the Waffle House on East Mississippi Ave in Aurora. They told police he was a regular and made threats the day before the shooting.
Employees say the morning of May 14, he went into the restaurant without a mask on. He was told several times to wear one, became belligerent, and pulled out a gun, police say.
According to witnesses he told the cook, “I can blow your brains out right now.” A waitress suspected Watson was high.
The next night, he came back and was refused service. One witness says he hit the cook in the head, chased him out into the parking lot, where he allegedly shot him.
The employee was rushed to the hospital and then recovered at home.
Aurora police used Watson’s credit card receipt from the night before to track him down. CBS4 has learned Denver police were also looking for him in connection with another shooting that happened in April. Police say it occurred at a tow yard where Watson’s car had been impounded.
The rounds from that shooting were of the same caliber in the Waffle House shooting.
Watson is out on bond.