FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced Water World to cancel its entire 2020 season. Administrators of the large Colorado water park in Federal Heights sent out an email on Tuesday stating that they are “deeply disappointed” to have to make the decision, and that they are now looking forward to the 2021 summer season.

“We have monitored all Colorado public health orders including state, county, city and health department and we are currently not permitted to open Water World. At this time and in direct consultation with public officials, there is no indication that an aquatic park of our size and scope, which operates with larger guest attendance, will be permitted to open within our short summer operating season,” they said in the email.

One of the factors that went into the park’s decision to cancel the season was the fact that training seasonal staff each year takes several months, and so far no in-person training has been allowed.

Maintenance crews will work on enhancements to the park throughout the summer months and the park expects to be fully operating on opening day approximately a year from now with some new features.

The following details about the season cancellation were shared by the park:

– All purchased Splash Passes (and associated Bring a Friend Tickets and upgrades) had already been automatically extended for use through the 2021 season.

– Each Splash Pass will automatically receive up to $30 in Future Fun Bucks to spend in the park as well an exclusive preview day to be held early in the 2021 season.

– Any single day ticket with a 2020 expiration date had already been automatically extended to expire on the same month/day in 2021.

“Summer’s just not summer without Water World. It’s true, but we will all get through this together and know that we’ll be right here ready to provide those amazing experiences and memories for you in 2021 (and some new ones as well)!” park administrators wrote.