



The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received more than 150 calls to the tip line set up for a missing woman. Suzanne Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day after taking a bike ride.

The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are helping in the investigation. The sheriff’s office repeated a plea for the public to only call in tips to the tip line, 719-312-7530, and not call the sheriff’s office or dispatch line for information about the case.

Deputies first responded to the area County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Maysville on Sunday evening. A neighbor called them to report Morphew, 49, never returned from her bike ride.

Investigators say they found her bike and a personal item belonging to Morphew. They did not disclose what that item is.

They used tracking dogs, drones, a helicopter and a water rescue team from Pueblo County to look for her.

Her husband, Barry, released a video on Sunday pleading for Suzanne’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

Family says Barry was in Denver for training. He is a wildland firefighter.

The sheriff’s office also asked neighbors to preserve their surveillance video, if they have any, from May 8-12. They ask you not to send it in, but instead hang onto it in case an investigator reaches out.

Morphew’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the search efforts.