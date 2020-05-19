Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is accepting applications for its general manager and CEO position. The nationwide search to find the right person has officially started.
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is accepting applications for its general manager and CEO position. The nationwide search to find the right person has officially started.
Before making a final choice, the public, stakeholders, elected officials and employees will get a chance to learn about the finalists.
RTD tweeted that the search had begun on Monday.
The search for the permanent RTD General Manager and CEO is now open. To learn more or apply, please visit: https://t.co/GYNitEHXH9 pic.twitter.com/uGkDpR1BeQ
— RTD (@RideRTD) May 18, 2020
That will likely be an online platform. All applications need to be submitted by July 10. RTD plans to hire someone by this fall.
Paul Ballard was selected for the interim general manager and CEO role in late January to replace outgoing GM and CEO Dave Genova.