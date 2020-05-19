DENVER (CBS4) — A man was killed a fight in a motel parking lot in Denver Monday night, according to police. Edgar Trujillo, 25, is being held for investigation of 2nd degree murder and 3rd degree assault.
A witness told police Trujillo had been staying with him and the victim in a room at the Western Motor Inn at 4757 Vasquez Boulevard for the past week.
The witness told police Trujillo punched the victim and the victim fell straight backwards to the ground. He said Trujillo then punched the victim in the face three times.
When police arrived, they found the victim on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding from the back of his head. He was pronounced deceased at 10:16 p.m. The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death have not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.