Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Kroenke Sports Charities is hosting an online auction to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Popular items include a Nathan MacKinnon 2020 autographed All-Star jersey, autographed balls and jerseys from the Denver Nuggets as well as autographed jerseys from the Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids.
DENVER (CBS4) – Kroenke Sports Charities is hosting an online auction to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Popular items include a Nathan MacKinnon 2020 autographed All-Star jersey, autographed balls and jerseys from the Denver Nuggets as well as autographed jerseys from the Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids.
The auction runs through May 21st at 8:00 p.m.
To bid fans can visit ksc.givesmart.com or text KSC to 76278.
The proceeds will benefit Kroenke Sports Charities community partners including: Food Bank of the Rockies, Metro Caring, Project Angel Heart and Volunteers of American Colorado.