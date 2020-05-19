AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Kelvin Watson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Waffle House in Aurora. Employees say Watson came back one day after being told he had to wear a face mask — and shot the cook.

The shooting happened last Thursday night at the Waffle House on Mississippi Avenue west of Interstate 225.

According to the arrest affidavit, employees told Watson he needed to have a mask on or they could not take his order. A waitress said Watson left and returned with a mask — but he was not wearing it. She said Watson was told again to wear the mask and he told them to just give him the food. She said he pulled out a small silver semi-auto handgun and placed it on the counter, but did not point it at anyone.

She said Watson told the cook, “I can blow your brains out right now.”

The waitress said Watson was with another man who told him to calm down and apologized for his behavior. The waitress said Watson is at the restaurant every couple days and has never acted like this before. She told police she suspected he was “high.”

Watson reportedly returned the next night. The cook said he told Watson he was not going to serve him and that he needed to leave the restaurant. Watson reportedly became very upset and slapped the cook across the face with an opened left hand, cutting his lip. The cook said he ran to the back of the restaurant and Watson followed him.

Once outside, the cook said Watson made numerous statements to the effect of “You better shut the **** up and serve me.”

That’s when Watson shot him, the cook said. The cook ran towards his house while he called 911.

Employees say Watson got in a car and left. He was tracked down by APD later.

The cook was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering at home.