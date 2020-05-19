Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.
(CBS4) – Jon Gray, who is currently in Arizona, estimated he would need about three weeks of a modified spring training in order to be ready for a return to baseball.
“I’ve done everything I can to stay in shape,” said Gray. “I’ve throw a few bullpens. I think I’m probably about three weeks out.”
“I was feeling pretty good the other day,” Gray added with a smile.
If baseball does return, it would likely be without fans, a prospect that would be odd to many, including Gray.
“I don’t know what that would be like. I guess if I can think back to about 12 years ago that was probably similar,” Gray joked referring to a time when he would have been 16. “That’s what a lot of us miss. A lot of us miss that kind of atmosphere.”
In 2019 Gray was second on the Rockies with 150 strikeouts and said one of his goals for 2020 was to improve movement and placement on his fastball.
“I feel like that’s been key for me is moving the fastball around. With the breaking pitches, I did switch up my grip a little bit, and I was getting better results. That’s something I continue to work on.”