Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon is taking reservations now for the season that will begin on June 1, but it may be tougher to get a spot this year.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon is taking reservations now for the season that will begin on June 1, but it may be tougher to get a spot this year.
The popular hiking spot reopens to the public on June 1. This year, only 128 people will be allowed per day. That’s down from the 615 people allowed per day last year.
Groups will also be limited to 16 people. Hikers are asked to stay 6 feet apart. There will also be designated passing spots.
The $12 permits are available until Oct. 31.