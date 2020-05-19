Comments
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Garfield County officials want the state to allow the county to open more places in communities like Glenwood Springs. The variance request includes a 50% capacity in restaurants, churches and other businesses.
“We feel that 50% is achievable, and we have all the protocols in place that hopefully they will follow and hopefully all restaurants will reopen,” said John Martin, a Garfield County Commissioner.
The plan also includes a 30% capacity for tourist locations like river rafting, hot springs and the Glenwood Springs Caverns and Amusement Park.
The county has had seven cases and no hospitalizations in the last two weeks.