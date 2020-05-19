Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Botanic Gardens has canceled its summer concert series — but it may soon welcome visitors. The City of Denver has asked the state for a variance to open the gardens as quickly as possible.
“We look forward to, and are preparing for, the day when music is again in full bloom at the Gardens’ York Street urban oasis!” administrators wrote on Facebook.
Under the proposed plan for reopening, visitors would have to buy a timed ticket and no more than 250 people would be allowed in the York Street gardens at one time. The plan also requires visitors and staff to wear masks.
City officials say they are also working on a variance request for the Denver Zoo.
