DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Public Art Program is looking for an artist or team for a new project on the High Line canal. It’s located on Parker Road and Mississippi Avenue in the Virginia Vale neighborhood.

The city budgeted $50,000 for a sound or light piece. It will be placed on the entrances and exits of the underpass.

