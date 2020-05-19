Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The state released a set of preliminary guidelines for restaurants to reopen. They stress the guidelines could change.
Under the new measures, indoor seating must be eight feet apart, and all tables must have six seats or fewer.
Restaurants are encouraged to set up reservations or have a sign up sheet to help with contact tracing if someone gets sick. If a customer or employee tests positive, the restaurant must notify and cooperate with the public health agency.
Outdoor dining must end at 10 p.m. The restaurant will need clear signage explaining hygiene and sanitation expectations as well as for adequate spacing between patrons.
“Seat yourself” will not be allowed, and bar seating is prohibited for food and beverage service.
Employees will have to wear masks and have their temperature taken daily.