BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — She is a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, the CU Athletics Hall of Fame, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and now she is going to add a new and final honor to her long list of accomplishments: Retired.
After 37 years of working in the CU athletic department, Ceal Barry will retire beginning on July 1.
Barry is best known for her successful run at the school’s women’s basketball coach. During her 22 years as head coach, the Buffs went to 12 NCAA tournaments and reached the Elite 8 on three different occasions. She retired from coaching with 427 wins on the Buffs sideline making her the winningest coach among all sports in school history. During her entire coaching career, which started at Cincinnati, Barry registered 510 wins.
After her coaching day were over, Barry spent the next 15 years in the athletic department. All in all, Barry spent 37 years in Boulder and will retire as the 5th longest employee in CU’s athletic department history.
“I grew as a professional from the guidance of all the director, so I have been fortunate,” said Barry. “I spent over half my life in a beautiful place, a great community and in a department that mentored me from a young coach to a senior level administrator. It was a privilege to remain at CU for 15 years after retiring from coaching and be involved in so many aspects of athletics and working to make a variety of things better for the student-athlete.”